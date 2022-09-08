A SLOWING in the take-up of the third COVID vaccine on the Border has been linked to the prevalence of the disease in the area.
Data shows the percentage of those taking up the third dose in local government areas across North East Victoria and the southern Riverina has plateaued.
As of this week, 73.2 per cent of eligible Albury residents were triple vaccinated, compared to 72.7 on August 1 and 71.3 on June 5.
In Wodonga, the latest figure is 74.6 per cent up marginally from 74.2 on August 1 and 73.2 on June 5.
Federation Council has the highest number in the southern Riverina with 75.9 per cent, while Indigo claims that title in the North East with 79.1.
Albury Wodonga Health's Ovens and Murray Public Health Unit operational director Jody Bellette said the tailing off in demand for the vaccine on the Border replicated state and national trends.
"There are a number of reasons behind this, including the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 recently and are waiting until the recommended three-month interval until they have their vaccination," Ms Bellette said.
"Other factors include that people are no longer required to be vaccinated for some work and leisure purposes as well as the recognised level of COVID fatigue in the community."
The slowdown in third vaccine injections followed an initial high take-up with more than 60 per cent in Border council areas having had their hat-trick by early March after it became available in January.
It also has come as the Albury Wodonga Health vaccine hub in High Street, Wodonga, has shut, with the health unit revising its approach to COVID immunisation.
Outreach clinics are now being run by the unit across the Albury, Alpine, Indigo, Towong, Wangaratta and Wodonga council areas.
Ms Bellette said that method meant areas with lower access to vaccines via GPs and pharmacies could benefit..
"Over the past week, we have vaccinated nearly 50 people through these clinics," she said, referring to sessions held at Mirambeena at Lavington and Beechworth and Bright.
The unit is set to open a twice-weekly COVID immunisation post in Wodonga.
"A vaccine clinic located in the former fire station on the corner of Stanley and Smythe streets, Wodonga, will commence from next Monday," Ms Bellette said.
"Clinics will occur Monday and Friday from 9am to 4.30pm until 30 September, with the exception of the AFL grand final public holiday."
Fourth dose rates for COVID vaccination are not available council by council.
