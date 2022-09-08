A drink-driver's claimed commitment to her 16-year-old disabled son has been questioned by a magistrate who doubted her sincerity given she "necked" a bottle of bourbon while he was elsewhere.
If the Glenroy woman cared so much for her son, magistrate Roger Prowse said, she would have been at home with him, not out drinking.
"It seems to be a situation where she can get herself so absolutely full as a tick in circumstances where someone else was caring for the child," Mr Prowse said.
The court was told that Lyndall Maree Garner's older son, 19, had taken care of his brother, who was autistic and had other diagnosed health disorders.
Mr Prowse ordered a sentence assessment report, adjourning the case to October 17 for finalisation.
Garner, 48, had pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to a single charge of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Mr Prowse hinted at a possible full-time jail sentence, after urging Garner - between now and the sentence date - to "work out who's going to care for your child".
The court heard that police were heading south in Albury Street, Holbrook, on July 23 just after 9.30am when they directed the driver of a Mitsubishi Verada to pull over for a random breath test.
The car stopped near the intersection of Bath Street.
Police got out of their vehicle and approached Garner's car.
She produced her driver's licence and then gave a positive reading.
"The accused told police she had consumed nearly a bottle of Jim Beam and consumed a meal of ginger shallots and fish at her parents' home between 3pm the previous day and 2am this morning."
Garner's blood alcohol reading was almost twice the legal limit at 0.098.
