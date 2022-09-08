Rural Adversity Mental Health Program co-ordinators are encouraging anyone attending the Henty Field Days to drop in and have a chat.
The co-ordinators will be at site 620 during the three-day-event to encourage farmers and others to invest in looking after themselves as much as they would their farm.
Murrumbidgee Local Health District RAMHP co-ordinator,= Faith Rogers said stress can have a major impact on decision making.
"It's about prioritising you and your business to make the best decisions possible," she said.
"Looking after your wellbeing is so important and self-care is the best way to ensure you have capacity to keep up with all the aspects of your business and lead your team by example."
RAMHP co-ordinators link people to local mental health services and resources and educate workplaces and communities about mental health and wellbeing.
RAMHP also responds in times of natural disasters and severe adversity.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
