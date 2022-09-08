An Albury mother is worried bullying is only going to get worse if student mobile phones are allowed to remain in high schools.
Melissa Pollard, a mother of two secondary students, said she supported a NSW Opposition proposal to remove phones from classrooms, a Labor policy decision confirmed this week.
Advertisement
"They should have never allowed them in school," she said. "It opened up more options for bullying and promoted addiction.
"Not only that but it also creates a false sense of direction and it's also a massive distraction."
Her views were in response to Opposition Leader Chris Minns announcing a policy to restrict the use of phones in public High school classrooms should Labor be elected next year.
Albury Liberal MP Justin Clancy said the government must "be wary of imposing a blanket ban coming out from Sydney".
"As attractive as it may seem at first blush, it's in contrast to how it is currently placed," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Principals, in consultation with their school communities, are empowered to set the right approach for their individual school. As a parent I am deeply interested in the role and impact of technology in our schools."
Schools such as Billabong High in Culcairn and Albury High have already implemented bans on mobile phone use during school hours. Billabong principal Julie Bowen said she had seen positive outcomes.
"I've seen changes in students not being distracted by phones in the classroom and I've seen improvement in students being able to socialise," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.