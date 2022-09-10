More rain headed for North East Victoria

A complex low pressure system which extended unusually far north to as far as the Barkley region of the Northern Territory has brought unseasonable rainfalls to western Queensland.
Rainfalls to 9am Tuesday included 68.6mm at Winton, easily the wettest August day in 138 years and breaking the previous record of 45.5mm in 1947. A further 20.6mm fell at Winton on August 31, taking the month's total to 89mm - also a record for August and breaking the previous wettest August of 69mm in 1886. Camooweal's 51.4mm was the wettest August day there since 1893.
Outback towns Barcaldine recorded 48.8mm and Blackall recorded 41.4mm to Tuesday. For Barcaldine, it was the wettest August day since 1978 and it was Blackall's wettest August day since 1924. A second rain event formed over central Australia on September 1 and moved into Queensland, giving Roma 51mm to September 2, the town's wettest September day since 64mm in 1986. Miles received 52.4mm to last Friday morning, the wettest September day in 137 years. The previous wettest at Miles were in 1917 and 1998.
Despite a colder than normal winter, Coonabarabran had its warmest August nights since 1987 with the mean minimum temperature being 3.7 degrees. Other Augusts which were higher were in 1973 and 1879. Moree's mean minimum temperature of 7.0 degrees during August was the highest since 1998 a very wet year indeed. In our area, Wangaratta recorded a mean minimum temperature for August of 5 degrees, the warmest since 2013, while Rutherglen's 4.3 degrees was the warmest for August since 2009.
A third rain event which brought unseasonble rain to places in north-western Western Australia last weekend is now approaching our region. This one will bring much more widespreasd rainfalls than the second rain event of September 2, with heavy falls in North East Victoria again. Last weekend, Meekatharra in Western Australia recorded 31.8mm to September 3 - the town's wettest September day since 1917. In central Western Australia, August was a very wet month. In the interior, Carnegie recorded 18.4mm to September 5, the wettest September day on record.
This month has started on the cool side, with maximum temperatures to date well down in North East Victoria.
Geraldton's August was the wettest since 1992, while Carnegie broke the record wet September of 1970. Both September of 1970 and 1992 were dismal, wet months in Victoria, with the highest temperature failing to reach 18 degrees at all in Wangaratta and Rutherglen. However, the Septembers of 1973 and 1998 listed above saw maximum temperatures reaching the mid 20s at the end of the month at both places.
