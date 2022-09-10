More rain headed for North East Victoria

Despite a colder than normal winter, Coonabarabran had its warmest August nights since 1987 with the mean minimum temperature being 3.7 degrees. Other Augusts which were higher were in 1973 and 1879. Moree's mean minimum temperature of 7.0 degrees during August was the highest since 1998 a very wet year indeed. In our area, Wangaratta recorded a mean minimum temperature for August of 5 degrees, the warmest since 2013, while Rutherglen's 4.3 degrees was the warmest for August since 2009.