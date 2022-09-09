"Everybody has a story" is a mantra of the Men's Table, and Border blokes are warming to the opportunity to tell their yarns in an informal, easy-going "safe place".
What started a decade ago as a table of 12 blokes sitting around sharing life their experiences, past and present, has grown into a national network of tables of men to share where they're at.
The group has three Border region "entree" events this week at Wodonga, Rutherglen and Corryong.
But don't expect blokes drunkenly gasbagging about how good their footy teams are or discussing their marital woes.
Pat Westwood, from the Albury Table 44, said the network, now a registered charity, wasn't about discussing politics, sport, religion, social ills or complaints - it was about blokes forming lasting friendships and sharing their journeys.
He said a Men's Table T-shirt emblazoned with, "We don't just talk about footy and sh*t" summed up the group. "Everybody has a story and the strength in the men's table is the fact that everybody can learn from each other's stories and help each other on their own journey," Mr Westwood said.
"Having a regular group of people to recognise that journey is a really nice thing to be a part of. That T-shirt is a pretty good tagline about what we're about."
The Men's Table started in Sydney in 2011 and operates every month in big cities and rural areas across Australia.
Men's Network regional host Michael Collins said diversity and respect were key aspects of the group. "Word of mouth is the way we roll - the Albury table said 'hey we're full now' - so it spreads to other nearby communities. It's really organic stuff," Mr Collins said.
"We start with tables of 12 and encourage diversity. It's not about bringing your footy mates, or your vet mates, or the blokes from the sawmill - then everybody will just be talking shop. We encourage diversity - 18 or 80, landowner or leaseholder.
"Whoever you are, you're welcome. We learn about ourselves by listening to other people's stories."
Nick Horton believes the Rutherglen Men's Table meetings could do a great deal to break down barriers for people suffering who are reluctant or afraid.
"Everyone has a story and everyone's story is worthy," Mr Horton said.
"If you go to the pub, you can talk about the footy, you have a persona to hold up, you are unlikely to have a real conversation.
"Rutherglen has a lot of people who are in trouble and if this helps just one person break down the barriers it is a beautiful thing."
