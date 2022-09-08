YOUR SAY: Did council follow due process on Eastern Hill master plan?

Knock Knock.
ACC: Who's there?
Advertisement
Mountain bike rider
ACC: Mountain bike rider who?
Mountain bike rider who has been invited to plan the Eastern Hill Redevelopment Master Plan.
ACC: Come in. Glad you accepted the invite.
Knock Knock. ACC: Who's there?
Albury resident
ACC: Albury resident who?
Albury resident who would like to be involved in the Eastern Hill Redevelopment Master Plan.
ACC: Damn! They weren't meant to know about this!
Did you know only two groups (Albury Rotary and Albury Wodonga Mountain Bikers Inc) were invited to collaborate and plan with Albury City Council regarding the Eastern Hill Redevelopment Master Plan?
The issue is not whether there should be mountain bike tracks on Eastern Hill, but how well ACC undertook community engagement with fairness and equity.
Let's take opinions out of the debate and look at whether due process was followed and whether we as a community can trust ACC to act with integrity.
RELATED:
You cannot have it both ways Bill. Interesting to see Bill Tilley considers his letter (September 7) to carry more weight than another writer's. His letter, which appeared in the same edition as his political advertising showing him riding a horse in a suit, shows how desperate he is to score political points.
He mentions brumby carcasses being eaten by wild dogs and pigs therefore acknowledging these feral animals as being in large numbers in our national parks.
If Banjo had written his poem about an escaped greyhound or some farmer's prize porker getting out of the sty then I am sure Bill and his mates would be fighting for the rights of these feral animals.
Advertisement
The fact is we cannot preserve our native flora and fauna in the high country or anywhere else for that matter, without effective control of the feral pest we have allowed to escape and thrive over many years.
Banjo Paterson told us how difficult it was to round up and capture brumbies when we had horse riders with the skills necessary to do so, therefore we should acknowledge that other methods are now necessary.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.