Safety on farm must remain paramount

Usually, the successful hand-rearing of deer entails having them in the family home to allow bonding with what could be called surrogate parents. This bond is evident in the behaviour of deer for the rest of their lives. Herein lies the problem with stags. At two years of age, they are fully equipped with a full set of antlers and ready to breed. In a herd situation, buck deer will fight to the death in the presence of does. In the case of hand-reared bucks, they attack those they see as competition, those that reared them. Rob said it was vital that stags in a domestic situation be castrated at six months.