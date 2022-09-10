Safety on farm must remain paramount

The recent death of a North East farmer from injuries sustained after being attacked by a deer shows that extreme care must be taken when handling livestock.
Too often we hear of severe injuries. It is the fatalities that hit the headlines, and the broken bones and other severe maiming is often not reported. Falls from horses also occur regularly, and attacks by cattle are ever present. Due to excellent work done by cattle yard and cattle handling equipment designers, operators have high levels of protection. Loading facilities and ramps are light years ahead of the old cattle race. Also so important is the welfare of stock. Advances in breeding have also focused on animal temperament, and flighty cattle are soon culled.
Horns on cattle have always been an issue, not just to handlers but the damage that can be caused to others in a herd or mob. Thankfully, it is unusual to see horns on cattle due to increasing uptake in polled genetics and the various methods of dehorning in place.
On farm it is not just stockyards where problems occur, particularly in the tagging and weighing of beef breed calves in a paddock. Now, various forms of mobile catching pens isolate the calf safely away from its mother.
The problem with deer is unique and revolves around the hand-rearing of males or stag fawns. A problem does not occur with females or does according to my mate Rob, who has been involved with deer for over 50 years.
Usually, the successful hand-rearing of deer entails having them in the family home to allow bonding with what could be called surrogate parents. This bond is evident in the behaviour of deer for the rest of their lives. Herein lies the problem with stags. At two years of age, they are fully equipped with a full set of antlers and ready to breed. In a herd situation, buck deer will fight to the death in the presence of does. In the case of hand-reared bucks, they attack those they see as competition, those that reared them. Rob said it was vital that stags in a domestic situation be castrated at six months.
Australia is the world's driest continent, but rural water advocate Ron Pike puts it in perspective.
Australia has more precipitation per head of population than most other countries on Earth. Some examples expressed in megalitres per person: Australia 140, Brazil 130, US 33, Japan 6, United Kingdom 4.
Of our precipitation, about 13 per cent runs to the sea and this amounts to about 290 million megalitres per year from the mainland and 50 million ML from Tasmania. The Nationals want to build dams, but the Liberals are unsure and it is a no from Labor, the Greens and teals.
