Safety on farm must remain paramount

By David Everist
September 10 2022 - 1:30am
Horned cattle are now unusual in Australia, a development which has helped lead to fewer injuries on farm. However, hand-reared deer remain a danger. Picture by Shutterstock

The recent death of a North East farmer from injuries sustained after being attacked by a deer shows that extreme care must be taken when handling livestock.

