Foster-care myths busted Advertising Feature

There's an urgent need for more foster carers in the region with children as young as six recently moved out of the area to access care. Picture supplied by UMFC

There are many myths surrounding the eligibility associated with being able to become a foster carer.



In reality, there aren't too many barriers to becoming involved, according to Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) team leader Michelle Wayenberg.

"We'd really like to debunk these myths as there are many false beliefs that we think might prevent people from putting their hand up to become a carer," Michelle said.

"Some of the bigger misconceptions are you have to be married or have a partner, that you must own your own home, or that you have to care full-time.

"None of these are correct, nor is the belief that you either have to have your own children at home or not, or that there are restrictions around whether you work."

Foster care does not have to be a full-time commitment, it also includes emergency, short term, and respite care.

You are supported with regular contact with a case worker and have access to 24-hour help. There are training and development opportunities and you receive a non-taxable financial allowance.

"As a carer you can choose the age range of the children you care for, and you can choose the type of care you wish to provide," Michelle said.

"You don't have to do it on your own - support and training is available 24/7."

UMFC has approximately 75 active households most of which are currently full, resulting in an increased need for additional carers.



Recently, UMFC have had difficulty placing children as young as six, resulting in them having to move out of their communities and away from family.

Foster carers fall into four different care classifications:



Respite: intermittent care of children, usually on a weekend to provide full-time carers with a break and provide a positive experience for children

Emergency Care: Providing immediate care for a child due to safety concerns

Short term: time limited, and usually ranges from one night to six months. These children are often reunified with their parents at the end of the placement

Long term anywhere from six months onwards and when a child is unable to return home for an extended period

Foster Care Facts