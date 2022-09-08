Sarah Mellington is a firm believer that you shouldn't have to turn your back on one sport to pursue another.
The multi-sport athlete managed to help the Albury-Wodonga Bandits to their first women's championship in club history this season, while also aiding Albury in the Ovens and Murray League netball finals.
But her seasons didn't come without setbacks, with a traumatic rupture of a varicose vein in her leg sidelining Mellington for seven weeks prior to finals.
"It was very tough to sit on the sidelines and watch, but I think being injured taught me a lot about my passion and desire to keep playing and to get back on the court," she said.
"It hasn't really gone to plan this season in the injury sense, but I've been super grateful to be involved in two fantastic clubs with great cultures and I'm really proud that I was able to represent both, hopefully to the best of my ability."
The 31-year-old hopes there never comes a day where she has to decide between her two passions.
"You never have to choose a sport when you're younger and you shouldn't have to when you're older," she said.
"I think at any age you should be able to play whatever you want to play.
"I think it's becoming more and more established. Dual-code athletes are being promoted, there's girls playing AFLW and netball and basketball and AFLW and it's becoming more widely accepted, which is exciting."
On top of juggling her sporting commitments, Mellington also spends her time working as an emergency nurse.
She admitted sport has been an important outlet for her.
"It's a very enjoyable job but it's been a tough few years for us in the healthcare setting, especially in emergency," Mellington said.
"I'm happy to be able to play netball and basketball and have that as my outlet."
Mellington will represent the Bandits in the NBL1 National Championships in Melbourne this weekend with the chance to make a sensational season even sweeter for the club.
"I'm surrounded by some of my closest friends in this Bandits team, so I think that's what makes it extra special," she said.
The Tigers fell short of keeping their finals aspirations alive after falling to Wangaratta in a nail-biting elimination contest. Mellington thanked both of her clubs.
"It's tricky playing two sports and never wanting to let anyone down," she said.
"I've been at Albury Tigers for a couple of years now and they have been super understanding of my commitments to basketball and encouraged me to pursue Bandits this season and its success."
