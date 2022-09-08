The Border Mail
Yarrawonga's Kyal Tyson alongside Wodonga Raiders' Kytlee Willis nominated for Rising Star

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:28am
Yarrawonga's Kyal Tyson is still eligible to play thirds but has played has cemented his spot in the senior side after making his senior debut in round six.

Yarrawonga's Kyal Tyson alongside Wodonga Raiders' Kytlee Willis are the Ovens and Murray league's Rising Star nominations for August.

