Yarrawonga's Kyal Tyson alongside Wodonga Raiders' Kytlee Willis are the Ovens and Murray league's Rising Star nominations for August.
Despite still being eligible to play thirds for the Pigeons, Tyson made his senior debut in round six and has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.
Advertisement
A developing ruckman, Tyson had the unenviable task of rucking against Corowa-Rutherglen's man mountain Tom Goodwin in his first senior match but didn't shirk the issue.
Pigeon coach Mark Whiley said Tyson had cemented in the senior line-up, highlighted by playing his first final against Albury last weekend.
"Whilst still eligible for the thirds, Kyal has completed a standout season in the seniors as the understudy ruckman to the experienced Lach Howe," Whiley said.
"After missing his final under-16 season due to Covid, and only playing approximately a dozen games in 2021, one would expect a much slower development from a tall player.
"However, Kyal took it upon himself prior to the 2022 pre-season to seek me out, buy into our structure and commit.
"Despite that, it still meant he had to toil in the earlier games, until round six when Lach Howe was unavailable.
"Kyal then stepped into the breach with a best on ground performance against man mountain Tom Goodwin.
"From there, Kyal's season has gone from strength to strength, carrying the ruck load solo in a series of vital matches.
"For a player still eligible for underage football, to be cutting it against the best big men league is an outstanding performance."
Willis has also cemented her spot in the Raiders' A-grade netball side after winning the league's under-17 best and fairest last season.
Raiders' netball director Lee Mooney said Willis had developed into a dynamic mid-court player.
"Kytlee commenced with Wodonga Raiders in 2019, quickly establishing herself as an integral member of the talented 16 and under team, grand finalists that season," Mooney said.
"With no season in 2020, Kytlee was named the league best and fairest at 17 and under level in 2021.
"Selected in the A grade team in 2022, the step up has proven well within Kytlee's capability.
"A dynamic mid-courter, Kytlee's natural talent combined with her explosive speed and balanced change of direction is a highlight of her game.
"A player now with 50 club games at Raiders, Kytlee continues to develop and refine her skill within the A grade team."
Advertisement
ALSO IN SPORT
A total of five nominees in both football and netball have qualified for the Rising Star of the Year Award, to be presented at the Morris-Wilson Medal on Monday, September 19.
April Rising Stars - Isaac McGrath (Albury) and Cassi Mathey (Wodonga)
May Rising Stars - Fraser Holland-Dean (Wangaratta) and Ellie Ainsworth (Wodonga)
June Rising Stars - Archer Gardiner (North Albury) and Taylor Donelan (Wodonga Raiders)
Advertisement
July Rising Stars - Alex McCarthy (Wang Rovers) and Aleisha Coyle (Wodonga)
August Rising Stars - Kyal Tyson (Yarrawonga) and Kytlee Willis (Wodonga Raiders)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.