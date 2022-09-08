THE first step in establishing an agency for a high speed railway, which could include an Albury-Wodonga stop, has been taken.
Transport Minister Catherine King introduced the High Speed Rail Authority bill into federal parliament on Thursday morning.
It flags the formation of the independent body to plan and develop high speed rail in Australia.
"The authority will provide independent and impartial advice on the policy and standards, develop business cases and secure corridors," Ms King said.
"The authority will work with consortiums collaboratively and with transparency to investigate alternate funding and financing opportunities including value uplift."
"The evidence has shown that without high speed rail, Australia is missing out on significant opportunities, which is why the authority is being established," Ms King said, citing economic, regional and environmental benefits.
"A high-speed rail network will revolutionise interstate travel in Australia, significantly reducing travel time to move between capital cities compared to other modes of travel. Imagine a high-speed train connecting capital cities from Melbourne, to Canberra, to Sydney, to Brisbane, all across our regional centres, through our semi-urban populations, straight to our international hubs with trips taking as little as three hours.
"We will no longer be behind the rest of the developed world when it comes to land infrastructure and technology. Japan introduced its first bullet train in 1964, France in 1981, and China introduced in 2003."
The bill will return to parliament for debate at a time to be fixed.
