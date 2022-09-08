The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Closure of Sanity store in Wodonga Plaza marks end of large entertainment retails in city

AG
By Alice Gifford
September 8 2022 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sanity will close its store at Wodonga Plaza on Monday 19 September. Picture by James Wiltshire

Sanity in Wodonga Plaza will close its doors this month, marking the end for large entertainment retailers in the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.