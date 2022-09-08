Sanity in Wodonga Plaza will close its doors this month, marking the end for large entertainment retailers in the city.
A flyer distributed to customers read "We regret to inform you that our Sanity store here at Wodonga will be closing down."
Under a bolded heading that read "We don't want to lose you!", locals were referred to online shopping and an interstate phone line.
Bobie Jones, an employee at the Donut King opposite, said she had largely stopped shopping at Sanity after the arrival of Netflix and other streaming services.
"It used to be my stomping ground as a kid. I used to drag mum to go in there," she said.
Ms Jones said her brother had worked at one of the last video stores that remained on the Border until it closed last year, which was reportedly due to lockdown disruptions and the competition of streaming.
"My brother worked at Bira Flix before it closed down. He found that was pretty much the same thing, because of streaming," she said.
Sanity stores have likely been untouched by recent growth in the Australian recorded music industry. Australia currently places in the top ten global music markets, wholesales sales have reached their highest level since 2006, and in 2020 vinyl overtook CDs as the biggest segment in physical sales.
However, overwhelmingly the basis for the growth posted in recent years relates to digital streaming, which accounts for 86 per cent of all music sales.
Only a decade ago, digital sales accounted for less than 40 per cent of the market.
Despite an early attempt to launch an online and in-store digital music service with Microsoft in the 2000s, Sanity's bricks-and-mortar stores have stayed the course on CDs, DVDs and collectables retail.
Louise, Jody and Suzy, a group of three who had been browsing in Sanity, said they were attracted by the closing down sale.
"I think with all the CDs and movies, it just makes sense they are closing down. That stuff is just not done anymore. It has gone to the digital age," Suzy said.
"I bought Christmas presents: board games and stuff for kids, music," Jody said.
All three agreed that a book shop or an op-shop would be great to have move in once the store was vacated, even if it seemed an unlikely fit for the plaza.
"It is probably about time to give it a go," Louise said.
"Any book shop, even a second-hand book shop. I'd be in the door every day."
