Osborne ace Connor Galvin is the player to beat for the Azzi medal according to the coaches.
Galvin, 26, finished runner-up in the medal last year behind Holbrook's Will Holmes.
Advertisement
Nine out of 11 coaches have the midfield maestro in their top-two choices to win the medal with the count to be held at the Commercial Club on Monday night.
A Tiger junior, Galvin has enhanced his reputation over the past two seasons and is widely regarded as the premier player in the competition.
Galvin led the Azzi count last year with four rounds remaining before Holmes came storming home with a late flurry of three votes to claim the prestigious medal.
Surprisingly, Galvin failed to poll a vote after round 12 in the shortened 16 round season.
However, Galvin feels he has been a lot more consistent for the Tigers this season who have already booked their spot in next weekend's grand final.
"I was happy with my form throughout the season and I feel that I have been a lot more consistent," Galvin said.
"I think last year, I started well but faded away but this year I have been able to power through the whole season without having any poor matches.
"We obviously lost a few key players over the off-season and my role changed a bit and I had a bit more responsibility and I feel I have had a better season compared to last year.
"I've spent a lot more time in the midfield which I enjoy, being in the play as much as I can.
"Personally I think Howlong's Hamish Clark or Ben Baker will go close to winning it."
While Galvin will start favourite in the count, he can expect some stiff opposition from a host of other talented midfielders in the competition.
Rival coaches predict Howlong's midfield star Hamish Clark as the biggest threat to Galvin.
Team-mate Ben Baker, Brock-Burrum's Tyson Neander, Holbrook's Brad Carman and Jindera's Mitch Lawrence are all players who could win the medal with surprising.
Both Clark and Baker have enjoyed outstanding seasons for the Spiders and have been instrumental in their rapid rise up the ladder this year.
Neander is a flashy player that is sure to have captured the attention of the umpires.
Advertisement
While Carman has been a standout for the Brookers in the midfield and is one of the most prodigious kicks in the competition.
Galvin missed last weekend's second semi-final with a calf complaint.
However, the classy midfielder is confident he will be right for the big dance.
"I haven't missed a game through injury so far in my career, so to miss a final it wasn't ideal," he said.
"I had confidence in the boys and if we had of won or lost it wasn't because I wasn't there.
"I was thrilled when the boys got the job done because it gives me an extra week to recover now.
Advertisement
"I will get another week of work under my belt and I'm confident I will be right to take my place in the big dance."
PETER COOK
(Brock-Burrum)
Roughie: Nathan Wardius (Giants)
Advertisement
JOHN PRATT
(CDHBU)
Roughie: Nathan Wardius (Giants)
JOEL MACKIE
(Osborne)
Advertisement
Roughie: Mitch Lawrence (Jindera)
DAVID MILES
(Howlong)
Roughie: Brad Carman (Holbrook)
Advertisement
ANDREW WILSON
(Jindera)
Roughie: Josh Klemke (Henty)
BRETT ARGUS
Advertisement
(Magpies)
Roughie: Mitch Lawrence (Jindera)
MATT SHARP
(Holbrook)
Advertisement
Roughie: Jeremy Luff
LUCAS MELLIER
(Giants)
Roughie: Sam Herzich (Giants)
Advertisement
DAN HORE-SMITH
(Henty)
Roughie: Sam Herzich (Giants)
TIM HAINES
(Culcairn)
Advertisement
Roughie: Sam Welch (Culcairn)
JOHN SIMPSON
(Billabong Crows)
Roughie: Tim Austin (Billabong Crows)
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.