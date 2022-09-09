The Border Mail
Cudgewa and Tumbarumba to meet in Upper Murray A-grade grand final

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
September 9 2022 - 3:30am
Cudgewa was the last team to claim an Upper Murray League A-grade netball premiership back in 2019 and now the side has another shot at claiming a flag this weekend.

They've been the reigning premiers in the Upper Murray League A-grade netball competition since 2019, but now Cudgewa is on the hunt for their next title.

