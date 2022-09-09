They've been the reigning premiers in the Upper Murray League A-grade netball competition since 2019, but now Cudgewa is on the hunt for their next title.
"We're chasing number three," Cudgewa netball representative Megan Nankervis said.
The Blues are looking to claim their third consecutive flag when they face Tumbarumba in the league's decider this weekend.
After finishing on top of the ladder at the close of last year's abandoned season, Nankervis said it was great to see the club sustain its strength, with their B-grade side also meeting Bullioh in the grand final.
"It's been really helpful having people return each year and to keep the same girls," she said.
However, Nankervis knows the Blues will have a tough task ahead of them against the in-form Roos, who finished as this season's A-grade minor premiers.
"Tumba are fit and young and they're going to be a team to beat in the years to come for sure," she said.
"They beat us the first round, we drew second round and we beat them the third round, so it's going to be a tough game."
Sadly Nankervis will be forced to watch on from the sidelines after a torn calf ruled her out of the Blues' mix.
Despite some concerns about the state of the league's football competition, Nankervis believes the netball is still going strong,
"There's a lot of interest in the netball and this is why we want to keep it in the Upper Murray," she said.
"There's so many netballers that enjoy going out on the weekend without having to do all that extra travel down the road.
"We're really keen for the Upper Murray to run next year."
With Federal potentially looking at going into a recess, Nankervis said Cudgewa's "doors are open for anyone that wants to continue playing netball."
In other grand final match-ups this weekend, Bullioh and Tumbarumba will meet in the C and D-grade deciders.
Federal and Bullioh will go head-to-head in the 15-under grand final.
