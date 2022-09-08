Wangaratta Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell says clubs are underselling emerging utility Jace McQuade in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 20-year-old played superbly on Myrtleford forward Ryley Sharp in last week's elimination final.
The lean McQuade gave away size to his opponent.
"I just had to stay off him, run and use my athleticism and jump into him when the ball is in the air, rather than wrestle with him," he suggested.
McQuade has blossomed this year and will be a vital figure as the Hawks look to end Albury's season in the first semi-final at Wodonga's John Flower Oval on Sunday.
"He's unreal, he's very athletic, he's an elite runner, he can run a 3 (minute) 30 (sec) k (kilometre), he has those long arms and he's quick, as a key defender you can underrate him a bit," Cresswell offered of the unheralded youngster.
McQuade is one of a number of the Hawks' quiet achievers in form.
"Ky Williamson, Jayden Bear, those blokes, the unheralded names are really popping up and are important role players for us," Cresswell added.
And it's the combination of the underrated players performing well and the guns shining that makes the elimination finalists so dangerous.
Morris medallist Brodie Filo has featured in the best in the last four weeks.
When Myrtleford's Josh Muraca was caught in the middle of the ground midway through the first quarter, Filo swooped and delivered a pinpoint 45m pass to Tom Boyd for a goal.
"Brodie's really playing some good footy at the moment," Cresswell revealed.
"Dylan Stone, the game stops when he has the ball, he has so much time and poise, he rotates through the middle and wings.
"Webby (Lukas Webb) is another one, he gets the ball, the game stops around him, a bit like (Collingwood veteran Scott) Pendlebury."
Former Western Bulldog Webb showed his class with a booming 45m set shot early in the second term, while Stone set up a number of attacking raids, including a clever short kick for Alex McCarthy in the opening minutes.
When the contest was at its fiercest, Stone, who was overlooked all season by North Melbourne in the VFL, found the space for a team-mate.
He was at it again only three minutes later, showing his class over the far side to find Elijah Amery and then Alex Marklew.
Rovers carry the momentum into the sudden death clash.
The Hawks have four straight wins, including a 43-point victory over Albury in the final round, while the Tigers have lost four straight.
