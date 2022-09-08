There's no denying that Tumbarumba will enter Saturday's grand final as deserved favourites.
The Roos have been superbly led by rookie coach Hunter Clayton all season who was able to claim the minor premiership in his first year at the helm.
Advertisement
They have only lost one match all year and will be chock-full of confidence.
The Roos have beaten Cudgewa by 38, 16, 72 and eight points in their most recent encounter in the second semi-final a fortnight ago.
But that counts for nothing once you get into the big dance.
Now the winner takes all.
With Tumbarumba playing on its home deck and fresh off a week's break - it's a massive edge.
The Roos will also have the whole town cheering them on as they strive to win their first flag since 2013.
Despite the odds being stacked against the Blues, I give them a huge chance of causing an upset.
I can hear a lot of Roos' supporters screaming why?
Please let me explain.
The Blues to me have a sense of unfinished business and will be as equally hungry to get their hands on that premiership cup.
They were raging flag favourites in 2019 and went into the grand final on a 15-match winning streak only to stumble at the final hurdle against Bullioh.
The following year was wiped out due to COVID.
Last year the Blues were once again the standout side of the competition and were 9-0 when the season was abandoned.
This year they are 9-5 and find themselves in yet another grand final.
So the Blues have won 33 out of 39 matches since 2019 and have nothing to show for it.
If that doesn't fuel your hunger for a flag - nothing will.
Tumbarumba boast a slightly superior midfield with the two league medallists in Jacob Read alongside Jim Waters to provide an edge at the stoppages.
Advertisement
The Blues will have to find someone to curb Read because the Roos ruckman not only dominates the hit-outs but is athletic and gets plenty of possessions for a big man.
If they let Read off the leash, he will simply be a match-winner.
This won't come as a surprise to anybody but Nick Brockley is the Blues' trump card.
I noticed that he may have hurt his ankle late in the preliminary final but I still expect the Blues goal kicking machine to play.
Even at 80 percent, Brockley is still the most dominant forward in the competition.
Advertisement
I can't see the Roos having a match-up for Brockley which I regard as the toughest job in the league.
Whoever does get the unenviable task, good luck and don't forget to pack your rosary beads.
With Kylin Morey and Ben Hall also playing in attack, the Blues easily boast the most firepower.
However, my spies tell me both Morey (Achilles) and Hall (hamstring) are not certainties to play with Hall less than a 50 percent chance.
Hall averages almost four goals a match which puts more pressure on Brockley and Morey to kick a winning score.
He also has the ability to kick a bag of eight plus if he has a day out, so the Blues would certainly be sweating on his availability.
Advertisement
ALSO IN SPORT
As good as the Blues forwards are, I still think the game will be won out of the centre.
I don't think either side will be keen to tag anybody and will back their own midfield to win the battle.
Obviously Tumbarumba don't need to change a lot tactically and just need to focus on the ball and playing their natural game.
Cudgewa play well as a team and back each other up and have more experience playing together than the opposition.
Advertisement
That could be the biggest difference when the blowtorch is applied during the grand final.
For the record, I tipping the the Blues - who are a lot fitter than people give them credit for - to come storming home and win by three points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.