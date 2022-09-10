Scholarships and free university should be used to attract people to the early childhood education workforce, an independent candidate says.
Speaking at the strike at Woodland Grove in Wodonga, independent candidate for the state electorate of Benambra Jacqui Hawkins said easing financial barriers was key.
"We need to give them better pay," Ms Hawkins said. "We also need to look at how we incentivise a workforce, how do we train them locally? Let's talk about paid scholarships and traineeships because we need people to come work in these centres, and because the Victorian state government has also committed to building 50 new childcare centres."
The Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority's 10-year strategy Shaping Our Future, released last year, described a sector facing increasingly urgent workforce challenges.
Data behind the strategy also showed shortfalls across all jurisdictions, particularly in regional and remote workforces.
"I've spoken with early childhood educators across the electorate and recognise how critical their work is, not only for the wellbeing and development of our children, but for enabling primary caregivers, most of whom are women, to participate fully in our workforce," Ms Hawkins said.
Wednesday's industrial action, which is estimated to have forced the closure of more than 1000 centres across the country, coincided with Early Childhood Educators Day.
