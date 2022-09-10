The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Benamabra candidate Jacqui Hawkins supports early childhood educators

AG
By Alice Gifford
September 10 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins marches with striking early childhood educators on 7 September. Photo by James Wiltshire.

Scholarships and free university should be used to attract people to the early childhood education workforce, an independent candidate says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.