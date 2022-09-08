The remaining finals are shaping as 'last man standing' as injuries threaten to torpedo premiership hopes in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Yarrawonga is the latest to be hit, losing two gun midfielders in last Saturday's qualifying final win over Albury.
Advertisement
Michael Gibbons limped off late in the second quarter with a hamstring complaint and had the look of a player whose season was over as he started to leave the ground slowly, almost taking in the enormity of the injury and how many weeks left in the season.
Harry Wheeler then underwent surgery on Sunday in Wangaratta to repair his AC joint.
"He did it around 10-15 minutes in the last quarter, it was a contest in front of the coach's box," Pigeons' football director Leigh Ramsdale revealed.
"He does it (attack a contest like that) a thousand times in a game.
"It's a shame for Harry, especially the way he goes about it, he's probably the heart and soul of the club really, he's a super popular member of our club, he's in the leadership group, dual best and fairest, everyone loves him.
He's probably the heart and soul of the club really, he's a super popular member of our club.- Leigh Ramsdale on Harry Wheeler
"It was a pretty bad separation, obviously to try and keep the door open for him (to play again this season), but for what he had to have done, it's not an option (to return this year), he's got plenty of good footy ahead of him, so we had to look after him."
Yarrawonga faces Wangaratta in Saturday's grand final qualifier at Corowa's John Foord Oval.
The Pies are also weakened with Jamie Anderson injuring his anterior cruciate ligament in the final round win over Yarrawonga, while Richmond VFL player Brad Melville isn't injured, but failed to qualify for finals.
Albury and Wangaratta Rovers meet in Sunday's first semi-final at Wodonga's John Flower Oval.
Albury will be without co-coach Anthony Miles and fellow ex-AFL player Daniel Cross (hamstring).
The Tigers have also had a host of other injuries late in the season, including co-captain Michael Duncan (hamstring) and Alex Jones (knee).
Rovers, meantime, have also had their share of injuries, including former captain Tyson Hartwig, who missed the bulk of the season with a back complaint, although he's returned in reserve grade over the past month.
However, the Hawks are more settled than the other three teams, albeit leading goalkicker Alex Marklew (leg), ex-AFL player Lukas Webb (quad) and Dylan Wilson (calf) carried injuries out of last Sunday's sudden death win over Myrtleford.
While Yarrawonga has been hit late by injuries, the club will take confidence from the fact it's only lost three games all year when missing boom players Leigh Williams (seven weeks), Gibbons and Willie Wheeler for periods.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
However, midfielder Harry Wheeler sits comfortably in the league's top 15 players this season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.