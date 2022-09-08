The Border Mail
Yarrawonga ace Harry Wheeler undergoes shoulder surgery

Andrew Moir
Updated September 8 2022 - 9:10am, first published 7:57am
Harry Wheeler sets off for the Pigeons this year.

The remaining finals are shaping as 'last man standing' as injuries threaten to torpedo premiership hopes in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

