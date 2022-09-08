Controversial former AFL footballer Wayne Carey has used his return to Wagga to question the narrative surrounding his latest scandal.
Carey was reportedly evicted from Crown Burswood in Perth last Thursday after he allegedly had a zip-lock bag of white powder.
He has denied the substance in the bag was illegal, claiming the powder was crushed up anti-inflammatories used for pain management.
Carey was in back in Wagga on Thursday night as a guest speaker for a mental health event run by the Good Blokes Society, featuring a "nothing is off limits" interview with the former AFL great.
Weighing into the controversy, Carey said he has big questions over why Crown did not seize the substance when they had the chance.
"I'm not going to give a version of events, but I will say that nothing illegal occurred," he told media outside the Wagga RSL Club.
Carey argued that if he had indeed been in possession of an illegal substance, "the police should have been called straight away".
"They then had another opportunity to call the police when I went up to my room, but they never did and I want to know why."
Carey said he personally offered to hand over what was in the bag and was "really disappointed" they didn't take it, arguing that it has now drawn his attention away from "celebrating the Good Blokes Society".
Commenting on Thursday's mental health event, Carey said he was "really looking forward" to it.
"It's all about men's health and supporting one another when things are tough," he said.
"Rather than curling up in a ball and separating yourself from the rest of the world, it's about getting up, speaking to mates and getting the support you need."
Thursday also marked RUOK? Day and Carey reflected on that.
"To everyone out there, brothers, sisters, mums, dads, aunties, uncles and everyone else, just ask someone, 'Are you OK'," he said.
"It's a really important day because we have [on average about] nine suicides a day, seven of those are men."
Originally from Wagga, Carey played for North Wagga Saints as a junior before the family moved to Adelaide.
He signed with North Melbourne Kangaroos at the age of 16 in 1987 and went on to captain the club's senior premiership-winning sides of 1996 and 1999.
However, his career ended in controversy when he was caught cheating with his best mate's wife and was forced to leave the Kangaroos.
After two more seasons at the Adelaide Crows he retired in 2004.
People struggling with mental health, depression or going through a crisis are encouraged to call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
