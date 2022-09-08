Flags are flying at half mast across Australia after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The country is not expected to observe an official mourning period for the Queen, but a national memorial is expected.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley are expected to travel to London for the Queen's funeral.
Condolence books are being made available for Australians to sign in various states and territories.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the Queen.
"The government and the people of Australia offer our deepest condolences to the royal family, who are grieving for a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - the person whom for so long was their greatest inner strength."
Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was queen of the UK and 14 Commonwealth realms including Australia, since her reign began in February 1952.
