The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

PICTURES: The Queen's visit to Albury in 1988

Updated September 8 2022 - 10:43pm, first published 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Flags are flying at half mast across Australia after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.