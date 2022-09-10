Sales at one of the season's first East Riverina merino ram auctions this week were on par with previous years, indicating the prices to come at future sales.
A total of 114 stud rams were offered at the annual Eastern Riverina Poll Merino Ram Sale at Culcairn on Thursday.
Advertisement
Nutrien Ag Solutions stud stock agent Peter Godbolt said 100 rams were sold in auction and a few of the 14 remaining that were passed in were sold afterwards in private negotiations.
"We haven't had too many sales here yet in the merinos, but it's one of the first ones to come and this is on par with what it's been like in the past couple of years," he said.
"So I think the merino sales are going to be in good stead going forward in the next few weeks."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Henty's Meadow View Poll Merino Stud sold the top priced ram at $7250, which also happened to be the first ram sold at the auction.
Mr Godbolt said the top ram's price was on par with previous years sales and the average ram price across the auction was $2898.
"Which would be right up there too with the top average we've had up here too," he said.
"It's just a little bit back on last year, but still very strong."
It's just a little bit back on last year, but still very strong- Peter Godbolt
Culcairn's Valley Vista Poll Merino Stud offered 35 rams and had the highest average sale price at the auction.
The stud's James Pitson was pleased with the sales.
"It was a really good sale, the best sale we've ever had, so it's amazing," he said.
Valley Vista's top ram sold for $6500 to Goode Farms, also near Culcairn.
Mr Pitson attributed the strong sale to the stud's breeding program.
"We're still breeding towards good structure, good sheep and good wool type," he said.
"The wool market is obviously holding well and good wool sheep are selling really well now, and good bodied structured sheep as well."
Advertisement
The stud is also breeding towards non-mulesing sheep.
Mr Godbolt said the rain and wet weather was also a factor encouraging the strong sheep prices.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.