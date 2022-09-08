Q: Jindera's tall targets in attack in Mitch Lawrence, Ben Dower and Josh Lloyd can do some damage if you don't get your match-ups right?
A: They are quality talls who all boast impressive resumes. It's a lethal mix because they have the ability to take a contested mark if it's bombed in long or strong targets on the lead.
Q: Bulldog defender Kris Holman has been back to his damaging best across half-back so far throughout the finals?
A: Kris is a damaging player with his lethal left boot and oozes class. We will definitely be putting a bit of time and effort into restricting his influence because everytime he touches the footy he can hurt you.
Q: Young gun Ewan Mackinlay spent time across half-back as well as up forward against Osborne last weekend?
A: Ewan has been playing multiple positions for the Bushrangers this season and to his credit adapts well. So whatever challenge we throw at Ewan on the weekend, I'm confident he will perform.
Q: Prized recruit Michael Rampal played predominantly across half-back last weekend and didn't spend much time in the midfield?
A: 'Ramma' is the first to admit he is finding his best form at the moment and I like to stick with the midfielders who have been doing the job. 'Ramma's' attitude is always team first and I'm still undecided what role he will play on Saturday.
Q: Do you expect to be full-strength against Jindera on the weekend?
A: Surprisingly we will be. After having more than 80 tackles last weekend you'd expect a few sore boys but everybody is right to go and we won't have any excuses if we get beat.
ROUND TWO
Holbrook 12.7 (79) def Jindera 11.10 (76)
The Brookers scrape home in a thriller despite having less scoring shots with Andrew Mackinlay the match-winner with five goals.
ROUND 13
Jindera 9.9 (63) lost to Holbrook 14.13 (97)
The Brookers boot eight goals to three in the opening half and were never seriously challenged with spearhead Luke Gestier booting five goals.
Jindera has been below its best for most of the season but appear to be timing its run to perfection after two confidence-building finals victories. The Bulldogs have got plenty of runners with Oliver Browne, Jack Avage and the speedy Isaac Dykes creating plenty of opportunities for their tall marking forwards. But the Brookers at full-strength have too much class overall.
Verdict: Brookers by 16 points
