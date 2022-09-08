The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Five burning questions with Matt Sharp, previous encounters and preliminary final verdict

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 10:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barton medallist Michael Rampal is yet to find his best form this season.

FIVE QUESTIONS WITH MATT SHARP

Q: Jindera's tall targets in attack in Mitch Lawrence, Ben Dower and Josh Lloyd can do some damage if you don't get your match-ups right?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.