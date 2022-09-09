Get sale-topping genetics Advertising Feature

Jarobee Angus bulls offer structure and genetics to produce sale-topping progeny.

The family-run stud operation was established in 1994.

"For the entire 28 years of stud breeding our aim and focus has continued to adhere to guidelines that ensure a strong and consistent female base providing structure and genetics that, when coupled with carefully-selected sires, produce market toppers," Jarobee Angus owner Jan Robinson said.



We have aimed to breed bulls with stand out weight gain - Jarobee Angus owner Jan Robinson

"The beef industry is still managing to set new records with projections for a bright future. We are paid for weight, without compensating the structure of the bulls, we have aimed to breed bulls with stand out weight gain."



Jarobee Angus has recently added a new stud sire Texas Sniper, Poss Maverick son, DXT21S91 [AI] [ET], a full ET brother to Texas ICEMAN who sold for a record $225,000 last year.

The Jarobee Angus spring sale is on Friday September 23 at the Beechworth Selling Complex starting at 1pm.

"We're offering 60 HBR Bulls, made up of 28 two-year-old bulls, stand outs are undoubtedly the Beastmode sons," Jarobee Angus owner Allan Robinson said.



The 32 yearling plus bulls include sons of Clunie Range Plantation and sons of Ayrevale HIOP5.

"These young bulls are stand outs in their group," Allan said.

There is plenty of choice for buyers looking for bulls to mate with heifers with 34 of the sale bulls suited for heifers.

All sale bulls have passed a thorough fertility examination including assessment of structural, breeding soundness and semen testing conducted by Dr Seumas McKillop Holbrook Vet Centre.



They've all passed rigorous tests for structure and breeding soundness following scans and assessment by Lonny Stone and Jim Green. Sale bulls have all been tested to be Pestivirus free and have received their full course of 7-in-one, Vibrovax and Pestigaurd.

After-sale service is important at Jarobee Angus with a soundness guarantee and free delivery within 200 kilometres and delivery available further afield by arrangement.



"We have delivered almost every bull sold in our 25 years of operation," Jan said.

"We look forward to meeting you on sale day. Please join us for complementary lunch and refreshments."

