BORDER politicians have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, lauding her devotion to duty and recalling being in her presence in 2011.
A condolence book will be available at Farrer MP Sussan Ley's Albury office for people to offer their thoughts from midday Friday.
The deputy federal Liberal Party leader joined Indi MP Helen Haines and state politicians Justin Clancy and Tim McCurdy in sharing her response to the death of the Commonwealth leader online via social media's Facebook.
"For me the Queen's reign is bookended by two defining images: that of a young woman who never expected to be monarch so soon, willingly taking on a lifetime of duty and service - and the grieving head of state, sitting stoically alone during COVID, at the funeral for Prince Philip," Ms Ley posted.
"Her commitment to duty never faltered."
Ms Ley told of meeting the Queen during a reception at Parliament House in Canberra in 2011 when Julia Gillard was prime minister.
"Our first female prime minister, the longest serving British monarch and many young Australians for whom the institution of the monarchy must have seemed remote, all celebrated, with real affection what Queen Elizabeth II represented to the Commonwealth and the world," Ms Ley wrote.
"We have lost one of the most substantial world figures of our time."
Dr Haines said the Queen had "fulfilled her duty with dignity, honour and good humour".
"Her service has spanned extraordinary global change, through which she has been a steadfast leader," Dr Haines posted.
"May she rest in peace."
Albury MP Justin Clancy's tribute was accompanied by a Border Mail photograph of the Queen accepting flowers from a young girl during her visit to Albury in 1988.
"Her Majesty has been a source of constancy in an ever-changing world - an embodiment of dignity, dedication and service," Mr Clancy said.
"Many in our community will have their own personal recollection of Her Majesty's visit to Albury in May 1988.
"A moment that continues to serve as a reminder of Her Majesty's connection to so many people right across our nation and the Commonwealth."
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said the Queen's life was one of "service, humility, and duty".
"I fondly remember seeing Queen Elizabeth in 2011 when she came to Melbourne," Mr McCurdy stated.
"Huge crowds lined the footpaths to see the Queen, and I was amongst them."
"She will be remembered with fondness by all, winning the hearts of everyone who she met, and those who observed her from afar.
"She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, and daughter.
"She was role-model, and a leader."
