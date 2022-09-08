The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga is the only team to topple Wangaratta this year

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 9 2022 - 1:01am, first published September 8 2022 - 11:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta's Daine Porter feels the heat against Yarrawonga in June.

Yarrawonga heads into Saturday's second semi-final as the only team to topple Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.