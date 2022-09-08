Yarrawonga heads into Saturday's second semi-final as the only team to topple Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Pigeons ended the Pies' nine-match unbeaten streak in round 10 with a stunning 28-point win.
However, Wangaratta is favoured to win at Corowa's John Foord Oval and move through to the grand final.
The teams last met only a fortnight ago with the home outfit posting a 21-point victory.
The league's top forwards - Pie Callum Moore and Pigeon Leigh Williams - kicked seven and six goals respectively and the prospect of another shootout would be the O and M's ideal advertisement.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta Rovers will look to maintain its new-found superiority of Albury in Sunday's sudden death final at Wodonga's John Flower Oval.
The Hawks hadn't beaten the Tigers in seven years, but pipped them by a point in round 10, while beating an understrength outfit by 43 points on August 27.
