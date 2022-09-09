BORDER ballet dancers return to the stage with a special production of The Nutcracker in Wodonga on Sunday night.
The PROJECTion Dance company show, in collaboration with MT Dance Creative, involves up to 40 dancers.
PROJECTion Dance artistic director Tim Podesta welcomed the return of ballet to the stage after two years of interruptions amid the global pandemic.
"The Nutcracker is such a beautiful ballet," he said.
"The music is renowned and we have so much amazing talent on the Border.
"It's nice to be back in the theatre again this year."
Podesta said all dancers were based on the Border with the youngest aged four.
"It's a family-friendly ballet," he said.
"As we've done in the past 10 years, we're bringing dancers together to do what they love, which is particularly important since COVID-19.
"Audiences can support them living their dreams."
The Nutcracker runs at The Cube Wodonga from 7.30pm.
