The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury woman living at motel had stolen tracksuit pants on floor when cops visited

By Albury Court
September 10 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanisha Morritt

A magistrate has rejected a bid by a serial shoplifter to be freed from jail on another community corrections order.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.