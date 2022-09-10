A magistrate has rejected a bid by a serial shoplifter to be freed from jail on another community corrections order.
Roger Prowse told Tanisha Morritt that the time had come for her to actually face punishment for her recidivist offending.
Advertisement
Every time she was given a chance for rehabilitation and supervision in the community, he told the 26-year-old Albury woman, she resumed her stealing.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Myer in Albury has been the focus of most of her crimes this year, despite being banned from any of its stores in NSW for two years.
Morritt was handed a 16-month jail term on two new sets of shoplifting-related charge sequences, along with re-sentencing of a community corrections order breach for like offending.
Mr Prowse said Morritt had no one else to blame for her constant thieving and that the time had come for her to do something about putting this to an end.
Nevertheless, he accepted in part a submission by defence lawyer Rohan Harrison that rehabilitation still played an important role moving forward.
He did that by imposing a non-parole period of just three months, allowing for 13 months under supervision.
Morritt pleaded guilty to larceny, enter enclosed lands without lawful excuse and shoplifting, with a call-up made on two shoplifting charges and a further enter enclosed lands.
The most recent incident was on September 1 when she entered Myer about 12.30pm and selected a $90 pair of adidas tracksuit pants and a $169 Tommy Hilfiger polo top.
She walked to another part of the store then placed the clothing in her handbag and left without paying.
Police went to the Albury Burvale Motor Inn, where she had been living, the next day at 9.20am.
She admitted to stealing the tracksuit pants, which were on the floor of her room, but denied stealing the shirt.
The previous theft involved her stealing a $40 bottle of perfume and $5 of cosmetics from Chemist Warehouse in Albury on August 24.
Advertisement
The breach matters related to her stealing Tommy Hilfiger and Nana Judy clothing valued at $626.90 from Myer on January 12.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.