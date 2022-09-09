More than 300 items will go under the hammer this month to signal the end of an era for a long-time Wangaratta building company.
A digital football scoreboard from Norm Minns Oval is among the more unique items available as part of the Browns Wangaratta Master Builders clearing sale.
The significant event will provide builders looking to expand or farmers the opportunity to secure large plant equipment, including an excavator, tipper, telehandler and roller, along with a host of materials such as temporary fencing, deck roofing, steel piping, bricks and concrete pipes.
Browns Builders co-director and former Wangaratta Football and Netball Club president Paul Challman is hopeful there will be plenty of interest in the sale.
"The scoreboard would be perfect for a country footy ground. You could stick it somewhere like Sandy Creek for a grand final," he said.
"It's remote-controlled from the timekeepers box, so you wouldn't have to find kids to do the scores."
Mr Challman didn't hide his allegiance with a photo of the scoreboard in action from round two in 2009 when the Magpies beat arch rivals Wangaratta Rovers in an Ovens and Murray league clash displayed online for bidders.
Wangaratta agency Gary Nash and Co will oversee the sale, with prospective buyers able to place offers online from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2.
Director Gary Nash said it is the second clearing sale of the year for the business.
"We had a sale earlier in the year that took care of most of the hand tools and electrical items, which went very well," he said.
"This one will be for all the main plant items, so there's something in there for builders, farmers or contractors.
"The old showgrounds scoreboard will create a bit of local interest, but being a Rovers man myself, it was a bit disappointing to see the Magpies winning by a few goals in the photo (laughs).
"Hopefully the Wangaratta Football Club or some of their members might want to buy it for a keepsake."
Mr Nash paid tribute to Browns Builders for 75 years of service to the industry.
"It's a clear testament to the great leadership that was done when Lionel Brown and his team commenced it and the succession planning throughout," he added.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
