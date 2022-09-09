Staff at Wodonga's Catholic secondary college stood together to protest for better pay and working conditions before school started on Friday morning.
Fifteen members representing the Independent Education Union at Catholic College Wodonga were led by union protest organiser Andrew Wood.
"The standard you walk past is the standard you accept," Mr Wood said.
Catholic College Wodonga IEU representative Geordie Graham said grievances included lost time with family due to the overtime he had to work, which often included weekends.
"We feel that our employer is letting us down and doesn't value us by not meeting the terms of our agreement," he said.
"We would like society to respect the teaching profession; it's a great profession to be in, but it starts with our employer.
"They've not come to the party at this stage and we'd like that to change very soon."
Mr Wood said the multi-employer enterprise agreement did not protect teachers when they took industrial action.
He said it meant teachers could only protest before school or after school.
"Every minute of class time lost to industrial action can result in four hours of docked pay," Mr Wood said.
IEU representative and teacher at Catholic College Wodonga Lisa Mason said there had been "a big delay" for negotiations with Catholic schools.
"The Sale diocese have come up with an agreement, the government schools have come up with an agreement that is fair and equitable, which is long, long overdue," she said.
Similar protests held in Ballarat and Bendigo also called for the agreement, which has already expired, to be overhauled.
Catholic College Wodonga declined to comment.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
