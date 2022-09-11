A suspicious car in the Springdale Heights Tavern car park led to police uncovering a large stash of stolen bank and identity cards, a court has heard.
Wodonga woman Natasha Harper was arrested and charged with a string of offences related to what was uncovered on June 16 just before 8am.
She initially told the officers she was someone else, but they had knowledge of the other woman.
Combined with her nervous behaviour they placed her under arrest.
Earlier, Harper had got out of the car and began to walk away when police turned on their vehicle's warning lights and sirens.
Police have told Albury Local Court that Harper, 32, was carrying a black Tommy Hilfiger bag in which they found 0.5 grams of a white powder and 20 cards, including driver's licences and bank cards and identity cards in other people's names.
Harper has pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Angus Lingham, to 17 charges related to possessing identifying information to commit an indictable offence and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.
She is in Dillwynia Correction Centre, bail refused, and did not appear before magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Harper - who previously was caught with $32,070 in suspected drug cash after the car in which she was a passenger was pulled over at a Border COVID-19 checkpoint in October, 2020 - initially had planned on fighting the charges.
Mr Lingham said he was seeking an adjournment to October 13 to allow him to "obtain further material" relevant to sentencing.
The court heard that police continued searching the car after finding the identity cards.
They looked inside a black adidas bag that was in the passenger foot well, uncovering women's makeup and "drug paraphernalia".
In the boot was a large, black women's handbag containing more makeup and another bundle of identity cards, along with debit and fuel cards plus 0.9 grams of methamphetamine.
Also, a check revealed Harper was disqualified from driving for 12 months from March 30.
