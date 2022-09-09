Yarrawonga defender Logan Morey maintains the club's last-quarter showing in the qualifying final highlights the club's ability to learn on the run under pressure in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Advertisement
The Pigeons survived a five-point thriller against Albury last Saturday.
The first half didn't reach great heights, but the second stanza was engrossing as the O and M played its first final since 2019.
"We (the league) hadn't played a final for three years, blokes who had played in them previously had probably forgotten what they were like," he admitted.
Every contest late had a match-turning feel to it, although only two goals were kicked.
"We controlled the ball and played how we wanted to, especially that first 15 minutes, it would have been good to put more of that hard work on the scoreboard."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Pigeons are without top on-ballers Michael Gibbons and Harry Wheeler against Wangaratta in Saturday's grand final qualifier.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.