The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man's sentence remains, but judge allows earlier release on parole

By District Court
September 9 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stefan Brennan

A Lavington man jailed over a police pursuit has had his time behind bars cut by a month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.