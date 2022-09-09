A Lavington man jailed over a police pursuit has had his time behind bars cut by a month.
That comes after District Court judge Sean Grant partially allowed a severity appeal in Albury this week.
Advertisement
Stefan Brennan's head sentence of 14 months was maintained.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But Judge Grant reduced his non-parole period from eight months to seven, which results in a release date of November 1.
Brennan, 27, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court in late June to a second offence of police pursuit, two dangerous driving charges, a second offence of driving while disqualified and receiving property stolen outside NSW.
At the time, magistrate Sally McLaughlin said she was still to form a view on sentence, though noted that the threshold for a period in custody had been crossed.
Brennan's offending put him in breach of parole.
The court was told Brennan had a serious drug addiction, though it was also highlighted by Ms McLaughlin how repeated spells in custody had not done anything to stop his recidivist behaviour.
Brennan was fleeing police in a car stolen days earlier in Beechworth when he crashed into a tree on the morning of Saturday, April 2.
He made an application for bail two days later, but this was refused because it was determined there was a serious risk of him committing further offences.
The Local Court previously heard that Brennan was seen in Bralgon Street, Lavington, that Saturday about 10.45am behind the wheel of a Toyota Corolla, with false number plates.
Several people witnessed his dangerous driving through the area, including the car at point mounting a kerb.
He crashed, got out of the car and ran off in an effort to evade police.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.