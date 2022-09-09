Tumbarumba coach Hunter Clayton has left his older brother Thomas out of the side to face Cudgewa in the grand final.
With the Roos at full-strength this week, Clayton faced some big calls at selection on Thursday night.
Thomas, who's played 10 senior games this year, was one of those to miss out.
"It's never easy," Clayton said.
"We had everyone available so there were a couple of hard-luck stories and a couple missed out, which is always hard.
"I actually had to drop my brother, Thomas, so there's a little bit of salt in the wound there.
"They're never easy conversations because everyone's given so much to the club and you want everyone to get their spot but unfortunately there's only so many people that can play and our competition's only 19 so it's even smaller again."
So where does Clayton see the game being won and lost?
"I think Craig Bosley's dead right about the midfield," he said.
"Us versus them in there is going to be a really big focal point.
"Isaac Lampe matching up on Brockley when he's forward is going to be another huge make-or-break moment in the game and I think he's got it in him."
It promises to be a grand final of contrasting styles.
"We like to run and carry and play more of a handball and link-up game than what they traditionally do," Clayton said.
"Either way, even with the weather pending, I think it's still going to be a high-scoring affair."
With the grand final being played at Tumbarumba, excitement is building throughout the community.
"We've got our A-grade netball in, our C-grade, our D-grade and our under-14s as well," Clayton said.
"That's five out of seven teams in the finals, which is absolutely huge for the club.
"It's going to be a massive day."
