Albury's hopes of tackling the preliminary final will depend on shutting down Wangaratta Rovers' exciting attack, according to co-coach Luke Daly.
The pair meets in Sunday's first semi-final at Wodonga's John Flower Oval in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"We have to win defence, being able to close them down," Daly suggested.
"They're a very good attacking team and they take the game on so, where we can, when they've got the ball try to negate their influence and take that (attack) away from them, it comes back to team defence and what we can do when we don't have the ball."
The Hawks boast pace and daring in Jack Gerrish, Sam Murray and Dylan Stone, in particular.
However, the Tigers also boast speed in Fletcher Carroll and Riley Bice, who both starred at representative level.
Carroll is free to play after a striking charge was dismissed at the tribunal.
"He's one of our leaders, on and off the field, and the boys are very excited to run out beside him."
