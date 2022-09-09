The Border Mail
Albury looks to use its team defence to slow Rovers' pace

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated September 9 2022 - 3:45am, first published 1:45am
Albury co-coach Luke Daly speaks to his players last weekend, Daly will step down when the Tigers' season ends.

Albury's hopes of tackling the preliminary final will depend on shutting down Wangaratta Rovers' exciting attack, according to co-coach Luke Daly.

