Wangaratta powered bike ride case raises legal status questions

By Wangaratta Court
September 10 2022 - 4:30am
Clinton James Bourne is disputing charges.

A rider who modified his pushbike is in a legal dispute over its status after refusing a drug test and being charged with using an unregistered vehicle.

