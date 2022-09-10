A rider who modified his pushbike is in a legal dispute over its status after refusing a drug test and being charged with using an unregistered vehicle.
Wangaratta police say Clinton James Bourne's bike was travelling at 40 to 45km/h over a long distance when he was stopped in October 2020.
Advertisement
The Wangaratta Magistrates Court heard power assisted bicycles must have under 250 watts of power and travel less than 25km/h when assisted by power, or else they are subject to the Road Safety Act.
Police say the device meets the definition of a motor vehicle as the motor is the primary source of propulsion, not pedalling.
The court heard the front brakes did not work, making it unroadworthy.
But Bourne said "everything was legal on it" and there was no power output unless there was peddling.
"It was well within the legal specs, your honour," he said.
Bourne said the device "cannot put power out unless the pedals are turning".
He said he had looked up the laws and specifications when modifying the bike, having lost his licence for four years for refusing a drug test.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It's alleged he again refused a drug test while using the bike.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said he would have been better off to take the test, even if it was positive, "because the consequences of not (doing one) are very hard to get around".
Bourne said he wouldn't have tested positive but was stubborn.
"I've learnt the hard way, well and truly," he said.
Mr Dunn noted Bourne could possibly have a valid argument, with police to investigate further before the matter returns on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.