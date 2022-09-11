YOUR SAY: Think of impact on first responders when road tragedies occur

The horrific car smash at Picton, an obvious unimaginable waste of young lives that will sadly rip families and small communities apart. However, please spare a thought for the hidden victims, the paramedics, police officers, firefighters, SES personnel and bystanders who attended this absolute nightmare scene.
Apparently Australia will be donating $2 million to assist the flood victims in Pakistan. My heart swelled with pride when I read about our generosity.
That is not the only example of Australian government generosity. It has been reported that $13 billion was paid in JobKeeper payments to businesses whose profits went up, not down, during Covid. That works out at $500 for every man, woman and child in Australia. The aid for the 30 million people displaced by the Pakistan floods works out to 13 cents per head. I hope they are grateful.
With four in 10 Australians diagnosed with blood cancer living in regional and remote areas, this September, during Blood Cancer Month, the Leukaemia Foundation has announced Australia's first and only dedicated blood cancer support line to assist the growing number of Australians experiencing the devastation and disruption of a blood cancer diagnosis. Whether you are personally diagnosed with blood cancer, in remission, a carer, or grieving the loss of a loved one, Australia's blood cancer support line is now available to guide you through the emotional, physical, and psychosocial challenges of blood cancer, Monday to Friday from 10 am-4 pm AEST by calling 1800 620 420 or anytime via bloodcancer.org.au.
The front page headline Call not to block block (September 8) hopefully won't intimidate councillors when they are considering this development. As they must be satisfied that it meets all the planning and environmental guidelines?
I note in the article, page 6, it mentions "Construction of a basement would require the seal to be broken and further remediation works carried out. This is not feasible within the scope of the project". I would have thought that the foundations for this development would cause this problem given it's six storeys? I acknowledge that Albury needs housing development but will this type of housing be within the financial capacity to those that need it?
Given the community concerns with this development and that of another nearby previous development, I trust that councillors will examine it carefully.
