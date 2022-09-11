The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Think of impact on first responders when road tragedies occur

By Letters to the Editor
September 11 2022 - 4:30am
The terrible tragedy at Picton has prompted one reader to reflect on the impact such crashes have on emergency service personnel. Picture by Shutterstock

Hidden victims of road tragedy

The horrific car smash at Picton, an obvious unimaginable waste of young lives that will sadly rip families and small communities apart. However, please spare a thought for the hidden victims, the paramedics, police officers, firefighters, SES personnel and bystanders who attended this absolute nightmare scene.

Local News

