The Border Mail

A wild Albury-Wodonga storm to remember

By Uta Wiltshire
September 10 2022 - 2:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's state school as it stood in 1920. Part of the school's roof was lifted off during a storm in the area in 1923. Picture supplied by Wodonga & District Historical Society

From the Border Morning Mail of September 20, 1923:

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.