A wild Albury-Wodonga storm to remember

From the Border Morning Mail of September 20, 1923:
Yesterday broke fresh and clear but soon after 9 o'clock ominous clouds gathered and in a burst of fury, the approach of the vernal equinox was heralded by mad-cap gales. The town became enveloped in clouds of stinging dust. Wares, floors and furniture were covered with a shroud of grit and refuse which forced its way through every crevice.
Each succeeding gale increased in intensity until about 2 o'clock there arrived the culmination in the shape of an unprecedented tornado, the force of which required considerable physical effort to withstand. In many places it was necessary to switch on the electric lights.
These, however, failed, and business was practically suspended for the rest of the afternoon. The wind broke the mechanism of the railway gates, and they became uncontrollable from the signal box. It was necessary to open and shut them by hand.
After about 20 minutes the tornado subsided, and a shower of rain arrested the dust. The galvanised iron verandahs of Mr W Rice's mercery, Mr W Matthew's bicycle and Mr Alexander's confectionery shops, which adjoin, were torn off.
Part of the state school roof was carried about 50 yards across the street and deposited on the "Sentinel" office.
At St Luke's Church of England, the detached belfry was blown down, a window smashed and the back wall moved. Sheets of galvanised iron were wrenched off private houses and in some cases carried considerable distances. The chimney of Mr Schneider's residence in Bank Street crashed through the roof.
The roof of the old brewery in Hume Street collapsed as did a brick wall and roof at the rear part of the butter factory. The grandstand at the racecourse was lifted up bodily and moved some distance and several horse stalls were damaged.
Telegraph and electric light wires in front of the school were twisted and broken causing considerable interruption to the local telephone services and the electric power supply was cut off altogether until half past eight, despite the feverish efforts of the power house staff to get order from the tangle of wires which hung from buildings or had fallen on to the footpath.
