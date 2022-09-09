Good chats, better health: Social group 'Sconnies' connecting women in Culcairn

On Wednesday mornings in Culcairn cafes, there is a new kind of lunch rush.
Seated around a cluster of pulled-together tables, a group of women informally named The Sconnies have a standing appointment to meet for tea, coffee and a good chat.
Founder Sharon Mathieson said the group, which started in July, had introduced her to people she hadn't managed to meet otherwise in her 35 years in Culcairn.
"Meals on Wheels were putting on this group called Sconversations and it went for three months," Mrs Mathieson said.
"On the last day we were saying, 'Oh, it is a shame this is going to finish' and I said, 'Well, it doesn't have to'."
The members of Sconnies, a group with attendance that fluctuates anywhere from six to 20 people, report to have one common desire: social connection.
Mrs Mathieson said social isolation was "a big thing in a country town", and had been made worse by the COVID pandemic.
"I had two friends move away and a friend pass away within a month. I thought 'If I'm not careful, I'll isolate'," she said.
Though most of its members are retired, the group is open to women of all ages.
Originally conceived as a group for seniors, membership has recently swelled with people new to town.
Ali Pressler said Sconnies had provided her with a lifeline in a time of need.
"I am only fairly new to town, and it was a massive step for me to even come to this group," Mrs Pressler said.
"We laugh, we cry - there is the odd 'f' word from these little old ladies."
"It is the best thing that has happened to me in a really long time," she said.
The social impact of the pandemic is well-known at this point, but the way these women spoke of their appreciation for the group contained a reminder of its legacy: social isolation compounded by home isolation or remote work; the weight of carer and parenting duties, or the loss of independence from requiring care oneself; prolonged uncertainty and financial stress; declining physical or mental health; and having to grieve alone.
Released this week to time with Women's Health Week, a national survey reported a deterioration of women's mental and physical health since the pandemic began, regardless of whether they had contracted COVID-19.
Jean Hailes for Women's Health chief executive Janet Michelmore said there were real health benefits to community groups such as Sconnies.
"What we found out from the survey was 21 per cent of women in regional or remote areas said they had withdrawn from everyday activities since the pandemic began," Mrs Michelmore said.
"We assume that technology keeps people connected, but with older women particularly, they are not digital natives."
"It is a really timely reminder that the world is not all about digital."
Sconnies has provided opportunities for members to lend a hand to others. It has also helped some become more practised at accepting help, something Mrs Pressler says can be difficult for independent or older women.
"I have a brother with a disability. He has been in hospital this week and some of the ladies are making meals for us now. I would never have had that," Mrs Pressler said.
Sconnies member and Lockhart resident Robyn Stanley recently decided to make the drive to Wednesday morning teas a little easier, permanently.
"One of the ladies gave me all of the brochures of all of the services that they have in Greater Hume," Ms Stanley said.
"I don't live in Greater Hume, so last week I bought a house in Culcairn."
Other small differences such as splitting transport as opposed to paying individually can make an excursion to a new place possible.
"In summer we have plans to go over to Morven. The bus comes over and picks you up to go over for high tea," Mrs Pressler said.
"Connection is so important for us all. You go away saying, 'That was just so good'."
