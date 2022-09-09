The Border Mail
Australia Post truck fire extinguished on side of Hume Highway

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 9 2022 - 3:18am, first published 2:56am
The scene of Friday morning's incident at Barnawartha. Picture by Mark Jesser

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze in the wheel of an Australia Post truck.

