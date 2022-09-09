Australia Post truck fire extinguished on side of Hume Highway

Fire crews have extinguished a blaze in the wheel of an Australia Post truck.
The vehicle pulled over to the side of the Hume Highway at Barnawartha on Friday morning.
A fire was reported in a wheel shortly before 10am.
A CFA spokeswoman said the incident was stopped after 15 minutes.
"Two CFA trucks and crews from Barnawartha and Rutherglen responded, supported by FRV," the spokeswoman said.
The truck did not appear to be significantly damaged.
