WHEN Yvonne Jackson heard the news on Friday that Queen Elizabeth II had died it was a significant blow.
"It was terrible because I've grown up loving the royal family and it really hit hard," the 91 year-old said.
The West Albury resident was not just a distant admirer of the monarch though.
In 1988, when the Queen visited Albury for around four hours on a May day, Mrs Jackson was part of the official delegation that hosted the sovereign.
She was the cousin of then Albury mayor John Roach and he designated her as mayoress which saw her at the centre of formalities.
Indeed, Mrs Jackson shared the table, two seats away from the Queen, for the official lunch at the city's convention centre.
"It's hard to have a conversation," she said of the experience.
"All you do is answer questions but she was very nice, she was smaller than I thought she would be, she was very petite."
Mrs Jackson said it was hard to know if the Queen enjoyed her visit "but she was smiling all the time".
The lasting legacy of the excursion was the renaming of Civic Square to QEII Square, although at the time greater focus was put on the Queen inspecting the PS Cumberoona.
The vessel was an $850,000 project for Australia's bicentenary but while the official itinerary states "embark PS Cumberoona for cruise on Murray River" it remained moored.
Former Border Mail journalist Howard Jones, who co-ordinated the paper's coverage of the royal visit, said a lack of water stymied a trip.
"The river wasn't high enough to sail the boat and the authorities said, in not as many words, that they couldn't put more water in just for the Queen," Jones recalled.
Incidentally, the Cumberoona moved to Yarrawonga in 2015 and now makes regular trips due to the constant water level of Lake Mulwala.
For Jones, a Welsh immigrant, the Queen's visit involved a mass of planning.
He joined seven reporters and seven photographers from the masthead to cover the day which also included a musical program at Albury Sportsground with 10,000 school children spectators.
"I remember seeing her in Britain in the '50s and '60s and there were massive crowds," Jones said.
"It wasn't like that in Albury, there were a few people in the streets and they took the schools into the sportsground."
The Border Morning Mail at the time reported there were 5000 instead of an expected 25,000 along the streets.
A restaurant manager Gerry Voll said he could have rolled a cannonball down Dean Street.
"It was an awful day," Mr Voll said.
Future deputy prime minister Tim Fischer suggested talk of a huge crowd had scared would-be onlookers away.
Wodonga butcher Horst Wheeler was unimpressed at the hoopla which greeted the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.
"Why should we bend and scrape to them," he said.
"It's totally wrong for the council to spend thousands of dollars on the royals when there are four youths sleeping in a car in Wodonga."
For primary school students, the Queen was a "pretty" woman who they thought was aged anywhere from 47 to 91.
East Lavington Public School pupil Kerrie Hearne compared her father to the monarch.
"She is like my dad, he doesn't smile much and neither did she, but she looked friendly," Kerrie said.
For Mrs Jackson, it was the second time she had seen the Queen, although the first encounter was much more distant and she would have been a blur to Elizabeth Regina.
It involved seeing Her Majesty when she drove past in Wagga as part of a visit in 1954, the first by a reigning British monarch.
The Queen's father King George VI had been due to become the first British incumbent hereditary ruler to tour Australia but the trip was cancelled due to his ill-health.
When the King died on February 6, 1952, it was night-time in Australia and Albury's mayor Cleaver Bunton learned of the news, from a Border Morning Mail reporter, while in a council meeting.
Alderman stood in silence after the meeting was adjourned.
Reflecting the strong allegiance to the monarchy at the time, the following motion was carried.
"That council, on behalf of the citizens of Albury, express its deepest sympathy with the Royal family at the tragic loss of Our Sovereign King George VI, and express its continued loyalty to the Crown."
Cr Bunton described the King as a "beloved monarch and a grand man who richly endowed family life".
Befitting her job as a breakfast announcer on 2AY, Albury's current mayor Kylie King learnt of the Queen's death about 5am soon after waking on Friday.
"I turned on the radio and listened to our 2AY overnights show with Tony Moclair and he was talking about it on his show and that's when I was first aware of it," Cr King said.
In a statement, Cr King said the community was "saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II".
"We fondly remember Her Majesty and Prince Phillip's visit to Albury in 1988, parading at the Albury sportsground to the cheers of thousands of school children and community members.
"During the visit, Her Majesty also opened QEII Square in the heart of our CBD, and boarded the paddle steamer, PS Cumberoona to enjoy our wonderful Murray River."
While much of the 2AY breakfast show continued as usual, ABC Goulburn Murray radio's early morning program was cut to allow national programming and only ran from 7.10am to 8am.
Host Sandra Moon told listeners of glimpsing the Queen while living in London.
"I was on a bus and all of the traffic was pulled over and the Queen's car went past and she was in there, she was wearing yellow, that's all I remember," Moon said.
"I was astounded, I was like 'wow it's the Queen' and everyone just went 'yeah she lives here, so what'."
On the Border's Triple M breakfast radio show they played songs by the British band Queen to commemorate Elizabeth II's passing.
Incidentally, Mrs Jackson also discovered the Queen had died by listening to the wireless, having had a bad night's sleep she was tuned into the BBC world service.
It brought to mind that autumn day 34 years when she accompanied the Queen around Albury after having thought she would not come closer to the sovereign than her fleeting sight in 1954.
"I took away the thrill of a lifetime," Mrs Jackson said.
"I drove up to Wagga when she first came and never thought we'd be seeing her in Albury.
"I think most people in Albury love the Queen and royalty and I think that she left a good impression."
