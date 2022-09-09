The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Albury 'mayoress' of 1988 reflects on Queen Elizabeth's visit and we compare reaction to King George VI's death in 1952

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On board but not sailing: The Queen inspects the top deck of the PS Cumberoona which is now moored at Yarrawonga.

WHEN Yvonne Jackson heard the news on Friday that Queen Elizabeth II had died it was a significant blow.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.