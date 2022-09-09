IN MAY 1988 Marlene Read took a lunch break on her cleaning job in Albury and ended up shaking hands with royalty.
Together with her Mercy Hospital co-workers, Mrs Read walked to Civic Square in the hope of catching a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during their Australian visit.
Never in her wildest dreams did she imagine they would get anywhere near the Queen in the thousands-strong crowd.
"We didn't expect to see her up close," she said on Friday.
"I was with 15 other hospital cleaners and I was the only one who got to shake her hand, I was flabbergasted."
During that visit, Albury Mayor John Roach revealed Civic Square would be renamed Queen Elizabeth II Square, now commonly known as QEII Square.
Sitting in QEII Square on Friday waiting for a bus, Mrs Read said her granddaughter broke the news of the Queen's passing to her.
Semi-retired Albury grandfather Gary Parker said the Queen's passing ranked among the biggest news events in his lifetime; others were the deaths of Elvis and Lady Diana, the Port Arthur Massacre and the September 11 attacks.
He had flicked ABC Radio on at 3.30am yesterday when the program was interrupted by news from Buckingham Palace.
"It's one of those moments you will always remember when it was and where you were," he said.
"She's been on the throne for as long as I've been alive; it's one of those losses you feel very sad about."
Mr Parker said Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip always got on with the job.
He said the Queen put the Commonwealth above all else.
"Queen Elizabeth had to tell her sister Margaret she couldn't marry the man she loved!" Mr Parker said.
"How many of us could do that? I don't know if Charles will have the backbone but it's a changing of the guard and they have to do the best they can."
Thurgoona resident Ray Zaplin said King Charles III had been primed for the job his whole life.
"He's had 73 years of training," he said.
"I remember the Queen's Silver Jubilee in 1977; I was eight at the time and my daughter is eight now.
"The Constitutional Monarchy has served us well; there's no point changing the system."
Living in England in the late 1990s, Mr Zaplin recalled the reaction to the untimely death of Princess Diana on August 31, 1997.
"The whole nation stopped for the day," Mr Zaplin said.
"The soccer season had just started and they called off the soccer. I lived in a pub at the time and I woke up thinking it's so quiet, something big has happened.
"I imagine the reaction will be a bit like that but at least the Queen was 96."
Splitters Creek resident John Bull said the sad news was not unexpected.
"Her legacy will be a period of great stability," he said.
Albury resident Bee Cuevas said King Charles III was a strong environmentalist and modern thinker.
"I think Prince Charles is ready to step up," she said.
Albury student Tyrone Ingram, 15, learnt of the Queen's demise on TikTok.
"She was a great lady who did a lot for Australia."
