The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border residents react to the end of Queen Elizabeth II's 70-year reign

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:58am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Born-and-bred Albury grandmother Marlene Read recalls shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Australia in May 1988. Together with her Mercy Hospital co-workers and boss, they walked into Civic Square, now known as QEII Square. Pictures by Ash Smith

IN MAY 1988 Marlene Read took a lunch break on her cleaning job in Albury and ended up shaking hands with royalty.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.