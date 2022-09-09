The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council's multi-million dollar boardwalk project opens up first stage

SE
By Sophie Else
September 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mathew and Briony Dixon say the Albury Riverside Precinct is a brilliant addition to the Border region. Picture by Ash Smith

Minor flooding of the Murray River through Albury has caused some delays but not stopped the opening of stage one in the city's multi-million dollar boardwalk project.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.