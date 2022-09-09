Minor flooding of the Murray River through Albury has caused some delays but not stopped the opening of stage one in the city's multi-million dollar boardwalk project.
A stretch of the $6.49 million build was revealed on Thursday, with people out and about enjoying the precinct on Friday.
Albury mayor Kylie King said she was delighted to see excellent progress made.
"It's been something we've looked at from afar and wondered when it's going to be open," she said.
"Hovell Tree Drive between the wood-fired oven and Mudges Canal is now open to pedestrians and cyclists."
Cr King said the Albury Riverside Precinct project would transform the banks of "our iconic Murray River" and "the heart of our CBD".
"Whether it be sitting by the river with a coffee, getting out for a walk or ride, attending a community event, or sightseeing along the Murray for the first time," she said.
"The new space is sure to be a huge draw-card for locals and visitors alike."
Cr King said the high river levels were delaying construction of the timber boardwalk elements, but works were still continuing "where possible".
"I can't wait to be able to share the final product with our community later this year," she said, "hopefully once the weather warms up."
Cyclist Mathew Dixon was one of the first to experience the area yesterday.
Mr Dixon described what had been done so far as "magnificent".
"I didn't know it was here, but it already looks great," he said.
"It's brilliant that they've highlighted the interaction with the public space and the river."
"Albury has never had such a thing, until now."
His wife, Briony Dixon, said the space was a worthwhile investment.
"It also gives parents the peace of mind of having a fence.
"It's great that it's multipurpose and they've invested in the greenery and put more trees in.
"It's so great."
However, another visitor, who wished to remain anonymous, said the space needed more shade given the pedestrian walking path would be used every day.
"I do wonder if the people who designed the area, are familiar with the summer heat we have in Albury," she said.
"I'm a bit indifferent at the moment and want to see how it goes.
"Although it's great, I feel the concrete and surfaces will be quite hot."
A council spokesperson said the project was running on-budget, with the work tackled by about 30 contractors.
Border firm Excell Gray Bruni is the principal contractor.
