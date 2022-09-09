A Border bell ringer who rang a peal to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II has again rung the bells in her honour, marking her death with 20 minutes of ringing from Albury's St Matthew's Church on Friday.
Graeme Heyes, a bell ringer of 73 years, can still remember ringing the bells of a Ballarat church in 1952 to celebrate the Queen's coronation.
"That went for about three hours and five minutes," he said.
Seventy years and 16 Australian prime ministers later, Mr Heyes has come full circle, and joined seven other bell ringers to pay the Queen tribute.
"Like most other people I have great respect for the Queen," he said.
"So it's been something to be able to ring at the beginning and the end."
The bells at St Matthew's Church trilled for about 20 minutes from 12pm on Friday, with a short interlude in the middle for the bell ringers to break and re-energise from the effort.
Bells are an English tradition, which are typically used in association with civic occasions and rituals.
St Matthew's bell master Jim Jefferies was originally from Bath in the United Kingdom, but came to Australia in 1971 and saw the Queen at QEII Square on her Albury visit.
"We felt the bells would be a nice gesture to express our respect and gratitude to the Queen over what she did over a long period of time, far better than any politician would have done," he said.
"I was 11 when she became Queen and I think ever since then she's done a very good job with her dedication to duty."
The church also flew its Australian flag at half mast on Friday.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
