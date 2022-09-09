The Border Mail
Wodonga Raiders' coach Marc Almond tips Wangaratta and Rovers in Ovens and Murray semi-finals

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated September 9 2022 - 7:46am, first published 7:00am
Wangaratta's Mat Grossman played on Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams after his team-mate Jamie Anderson was injured in round 18.

There's only four teams left in the Ovens and Murray Football League finals with The Border Mail's Andrew Moir asking Wodonga Raiders' coach Marc Almond the big questions ahead of the weekend's matches. Wangaratta and Yarrawonga meet in today's grand final qualifier, while Albury and Wangaratta Rovers face sudden death tomorrow.

