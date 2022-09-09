MARC ALMOND: Mat Grossman could get the job on Williams, he got moved on to him in their round 18 clash and played well. It would take away a bit of Wangaratta's run off half-back, but with Tyler Norton coming in, he will help in that area. Wangaratta also needs Dylan Van Berlo to play to his strengths and help Grossman out and drop off to cut off his leading lanes as they go to Williams on such a high percentage of their forward entries.