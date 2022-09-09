There's only four teams left in the Ovens and Murray Football League finals with The Border Mail's Andrew Moir asking Wodonga Raiders' coach Marc Almond the big questions ahead of the weekend's matches. Wangaratta and Yarrawonga meet in today's grand final qualifier, while Albury and Wangaratta Rovers face sudden death tomorrow.
ANDREW MOIR: With Wangaratta's Jamie Anderson out, who gets the job on Leigh Williams and why?
Advertisement
MARC ALMOND: Mat Grossman could get the job on Williams, he got moved on to him in their round 18 clash and played well. It would take away a bit of Wangaratta's run off half-back, but with Tyler Norton coming in, he will help in that area. Wangaratta also needs Dylan Van Berlo to play to his strengths and help Grossman out and drop off to cut off his leading lanes as they go to Williams on such a high percentage of their forward entries.
AM: Given points are no longer an issue with Michael Gibbons' injury, key defender Jye Cross will play. Who gets the Pies' three big forwards and why?
MA: I would think Jye Cross, Beau Seymour and Matt Holgate will get the three big guys. This will allow Logan Morey to play his excellent game as an interceptor and create off the half-back line.
AM: At full strength, Yarrawonga has a gun midfield but is now missing Gibbons and Harry Wheeler, can it cover those losses?
MA: The short answer is no. I would imagine Mark Whiley and Will Sexton will have to spend more time in that part of the ground and the knock-on effect will mean less quality around the peripheral and in their front half.
AM: Do you tag Wangaratta's Joe Richards? If so, who does it and why do you think they can do a good job?
MA: Yes, they should. Tagging is a mindset so it's hard to know who within the Yarrawonga team has that mindset, but Connor Griffiths could get the job. They could also bring in Jack Forge. who has done the job before with quite good success.
AM: Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters had one of his quietest games last week where Albury's Shaun Daly held him accountable and he couldn't zone off, does Wangaratta do the same and who gets that role?
MA: Absolutely they should. It's all about taking something off the opposition and Shaun Daly's job was outstanding; Shaun is the best team-first player in the comp and a player that will do whatever it takes for the team to win. Who that player is for Wangaratta, only they will know.
Prediction and by how much? Wangaratta 23 points
ALSO IN SPORT:
AM: Finals is all about momentum, playing your best footy and being as injury-free as possible. Albury has lost four straight, Rovers won four straight, what can Albury do to find winning form?
MA: Plan, plan and plan some more. When you are well prepared it gives the team great confidence that they can win. This is all about strategy and method, and the team that wins the strategy battle wins. Albury needs to make Rovers defend! They need to play a horizontal game and get their uncontested marks up, make them defend the grass and shift them defensively, see if they've got an appetite to man up and go after the opposition on turnover.
AM: We saw Shaun Daly do that great job on Masters, does Albury do the same with Sam Murray, who provides so much drive with his run off half-back and who would be capable of limiting his influence?
Advertisement
MA: Yes, they definitely need to do a similar job on Sam, if he is left to do his own thing, he could be the difference. Sam starts so much of his run from his intercept marking which gets his confidence up, so if Shaun could do that job, it will go a long way for them to get a result.
AM: We know Rovers will try to run Albury off its feet through Murray, Jack Gerrish and Co., how does Albury negate that?
MA: Albury's offence is its best defence, keep the ball off the Rovers and make them work defensively so they don't have as much energy on offence. Also, don't kick the ball to parts of the ground that if they turn it over, it's hard to defend.
AM: Fletcher Carroll is vital for Albury, should Rovers use a heavy tag?
MA: I wouldn't go with a heavy tag as Rovers should back their mids in to get the job done, but he is a great player and Albury need him to set the tone for the day around and away from stoppages, so I would go hot and cold on him.
Advertisement
AM: Albury has a batch of young kids, including Isaac McGrath and Brayden McMenamin, is there one who could make a name for himself on Sunday?
MA: Brayden McMenamin is a player that I think has been growing each week and I love watching him play and I believe finals football will really suit him, this could be a chance for him to take his game to the next level.
Prediction? Wangaratta Rovers by 17 points
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.