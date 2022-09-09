Wangaratta's Mark Anderson has revealed his heartache at older brother Jamie missing the Ovens and Murray Football League finals with injury.
Jamie Anderson turned 31 last Saturday, but the celebrations were spoiled after receiving the news he had damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the final round clash against Yarrawonga.
"To be honest mate, it was heartbreaking," 28-year-old Mark offered.
"To see what he does in his own time for his football, he comes up from Torquay (680km round trip) every week, it just shows how much he wants it.
"To go down in such an innocuous injury, it's heartbreaking and we're making sure all the boys get around him as much as possible to feel a part of every game."
The tight-knit brothers haven't played in a premiership with the Pies, joining the club after the 2017 season, where it snared its last premiership over Albury.
The Pies lost to Albury the following season and Lavington in 2019, prior to COVID wiping out 2020 and most of last year, including the finals.
Wangaratta will be out to book a fourth successive grand final appearance when it meets Yarrawonga in Saturday's second semi-final at Corowa's John Foord Oval.
"It's not about trying to make up for it (the grand final losses), it's about taking the opportunities as they don't come around too often," Mark Anderson explained.
"That day (when Jamie got injured) was a perfect example of how precious football is to people, Jamie was extremely emotional that the injury could keep him out of a premiership, if we get that far.
"Brad Melville went over to him and said, 'are you right'? He said, 'I've done my knee'. People from the boundary line heard it and the physio confirmed it (the ACL injury) no more than 15 minutes after.
"He's looking to go overseas with his wife and that (the injury) now comes into play."
Jamie Anderson played on Doug Strang Medal winner Leigh Williams in the final round, until stretchered off.
The Pies boast the league's greatest backline depth with a handful of contenders potentially marking the powerhouse forward, including the ultra consistent Michael Bordignon or former Victoria Country representative Dylan Van Berlo.
Mark Anderson was also carrying injury after the Pigeons, which was their last game due to having the week off for the minor premiership.
"My glutes weren't activating, it was a lower back issue, but I've seen the chiro and there's nothing wrong now, I'm ready to go."
Yarrawonga is the only team to beat the Pies.
