Skull, teeth, nails and wire in shallow grave at Gerogery, trial told

By Local News
Updated September 9 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:20am
Police officers examine the scene where William Chaplin's body was found in Gerogery in August 2019. Detective Inspector Chris Wallace said the site had been under surveillance before the crime scene search.

A murder trial has heard details of how a man's partial remains were found in a paddock in Gerogery.

