Police recommend charges in case of baby shaking in North East, court told

Police have recommended charges be pressed against a North East man in a shaken baby case.
The man is being investigated by child abuse detectives over an incident the man said occurred in January.
The man, who faced a North East court over a related matter involving an intervention order this week, said he had spoken to investigators.
He told the court the girl was in his care but he didn't inflict the injuries.
The man said he hadn't heard back from detectives and didn't have a court date.
Police told the court it was recommended the man be charged and prosecuted.
He detailed the accusations during the related court matter.
He was told by magistrate Ian Watkins it would be in the his best interests if he didn't discuss the details of the case any further.
