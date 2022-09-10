While one question on everyone's lips for more than a week has focused on whether Dartmouth Dam will spill this weekend, another conundrum beckons: "Is it a good thing?"
For Leona Brady at Mitta, which could be inundated if and when the dam spills, it's a "damned if it does, damned if it doesn't" scenario.
"There's two sides to the coin - it's good for some but not so much for others," she said, comparing soaring tourist dollars to the plight farmers might face.
Dartmouth Pub assistant manager Scott Grech, however, is firmly a "yes" man.
"People are fascinated in this because it is such a beautiful sight when it does spill over, one of the biggest cascades in the southern hemisphere - it's great to see the town of Dartmouth come back from the dead."
When the weather bureau predicted 40mm of rain from Thursday, everyone was convinced it was on - and lunch and accommodation bookings followed.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority, however, brought the "bad news" that it would take more than 40mm for the 4 million megalitres to tip over and start cascading.
Mr Grech has lived and worked in Dartmouth for six years.
"I've been here since four o'clock and taken 15 phone calls - Thursday nights are usually very quiet here," Mr Grech said.
"But they weren't calling to order meals - every single one was asking about when the dam's going to spill."
While Mr Grech is delighted to see Dartmouth kickstarted after its ghost town-like existence during COVID, Mitta farmer Peter Razeng, a retired train driver who owns 8 hectares just near where the Snowy Creek meets the Mitta River, is not so gung ho.
"I've been here since the bushfires in 2003," Mr Razeng, who with his wife Doris tends to sheep and "a few steers", said.
"I'm lucky - for the dam spill to drastically affect me it would have to bust, but my neighbours are going to be in trouble.
"They've had to move their equipment and their stock up to high ground."
Ms Brady, whose son runs the Mitta General Store, travelled from Albury to help in anticipation of a flood of customers.
"A lot of business has certainly come into the area," she said.
"But the farmers aren't so excited. In terms of the positive and the negative, it's damned if you do, damned if you don't."
Peter Panazzo, a hunter who drove from Mount Beauty to see the spill, was puzzled by complaints.
"Dams are there to catch the water during the dry periods," Mr Panazzo said.
"I'm a firm believer in letting the dams fill then, whatever's excess, let it flow.
"For years they scream about the water table downstream dropping, they say there's not enough - then when they (water authorities) send the water down they say, 'Oh I've got water on my property'.
"I'm from Mount Beauty - I've been there since they built the dam.
"There's been some pretty heavy rain lately."
Phil Smithdale, who travelled from Perth to embark on a hunting trip with Mr Panozzo, said he was hoping to catch the spectacle of the dam spilling.
"I love the High Country and this could be a great bonus for this trip to see the dam spill," Mr Smithdale said.
"We've got issues with water in WA - it's pretty dry over there - so it's a bit of a contrast - we're on our way up to see the dam now."
Melbournians Steve Skopilianos and Paul Mazzarella have been travelling to the their favourite trout fishing spot on the Mitta Mitta Caravan Park on the Snowy Creek for 25 years.
"We just missed out on seeing the last spill (in 1996) by a year," Mr Skopilianos said.
"But I've never seen the water this high in Snowy Creek and we're keen to see the dam spill over - it's one a once in a generation thing to see
"And apparently you can hear it from down here when it spilled the last time - so we're very keen to experience it."
