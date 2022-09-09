A man will stand trial in the County Court following a fatal motorbike crash on the Lincoln Causeway.
Issac Smith, 19, died when he crashed his bike on March 21.
Advertisement
Kaiden Whitehurst was charged with dangerous driving causing death and driving in a manner dangerous following the incident.
IN OTHER NEWS:
His matter was mentioned in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He has entered not guilty pleas and will face the Melbourne County Court on October 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.